Dr. Kevin Jackson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Jackson, PHD is a Counselor in Upper Marlboro, MD.
Locations
Urban Interventional Strategies, Upper Marlbor, MD7931 Penn Randall Pl Ste D3, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 Directions (240) 461-3008
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
From the inital consult, I knew he was the one for me. He gave me such valuable information and made me think about how I contribute to my own mental health and relationship issues while remaining unbiased and honest. I looked forward to our meetings and cant wait to start them again.
About Dr. Kevin Jackson, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1376838300
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland University College
Frequently Asked Questions
