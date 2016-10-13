Kevin Kruenegel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Kruenegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kevin Kruenegel, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kevin Kruenegel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Savannah, GA.
Locations
Plaza D11700 Mercy Blvd Ste 5, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 927-6270
- 2 555 Black Oak Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 789-8176
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
PA Kevin Kruenegel is a highly competent and very compassionate care giver. He doesn't see patients, he sees each individual as a person. Although he practices Pulmonology, he has helped me with Major Depression Disorder, Post-Operative Edema. I highly recommend this exceptional practitioner. His physician, Dr. Moody is blessed to have this PA.
About Kevin Kruenegel, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992022693
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Kruenegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Kruenegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Kruenegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kevin Kruenegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Kruenegel.
