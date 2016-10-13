See All Physicians Assistants in Savannah, GA
Kevin Kruenegel, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kevin Kruenegel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Savannah, GA. 

Kevin Kruenegel works at Southeast Lung Associates in Savannah, GA with other offices in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plaza D
    11700 Mercy Blvd Ste 5, Savannah, GA 31419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 927-6270
  2. 2
    555 Black Oak Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 789-8176
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2016
    PA Kevin Kruenegel is a highly competent and very compassionate care giver. He doesn't see patients, he sees each individual as a person. Although he practices Pulmonology, he has helped me with Major Depression Disorder, Post-Operative Edema. I highly recommend this exceptional practitioner. His physician, Dr. Moody is blessed to have this PA.
    Richard M. in Pooler, GA — Oct 13, 2016
    About Kevin Kruenegel, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992022693
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Kruenegel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Kruenegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kevin Kruenegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kevin Kruenegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Kevin Kruenegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Kruenegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Kruenegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Kruenegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

