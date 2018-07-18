Kevin Lancaster, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Lancaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kevin Lancaster, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kevin Lancaster, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Kevin Lancaster works at
Locations
-
1
INOV8 Orthopedics10496 Katy Fwy Ste 101, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (346) 571-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Lancaster?
Very good. Both professional and personable.
About Kevin Lancaster, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1114956604
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med
- Univeristy Of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Lancaster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Lancaster accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Lancaster works at
8 patients have reviewed Kevin Lancaster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Lancaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Lancaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Lancaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.