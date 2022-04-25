Kevin Lapin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Lapin, ANP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kevin Lapin, ANP-BC
Kevin Lapin, ANP-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Kevin Lapin works at
Kevin Lapin's Office Locations
-
1
Sunrise Medical Group55 Greene Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 789-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Lapin?
Kind, informed, and patient. Provided clear and comprehensive understanding regarding the appointment and necessary follow ups including prescriptions.
About Kevin Lapin, ANP-BC
- Internal Medicine
- English, French and Spanish
- 1770857088
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Lapin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Lapin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Lapin works at
Kevin Lapin speaks French and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Kevin Lapin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Lapin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Lapin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Lapin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.