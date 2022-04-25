See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Kevin Lapin, ANP-BC

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Overview of Kevin Lapin, ANP-BC

Kevin Lapin, ANP-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Kevin Lapin works at Sunrise Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kevin Lapin's Office Locations

    Sunrise Medical Group
    55 Greene Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238 (718) 789-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertension
Diabetes
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertension

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 25, 2022
    Kind, informed, and patient. Provided clear and comprehensive understanding regarding the appointment and necessary follow ups including prescriptions.
    Apr 25, 2022
    About Kevin Lapin, ANP-BC

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770857088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Lapin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kevin Lapin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kevin Lapin works at Sunrise Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Kevin Lapin’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kevin Lapin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Lapin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Lapin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Lapin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

