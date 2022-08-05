Overview of Dr. Kevin Leffers, MD

Dr. Kevin Leffers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Leffers works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.