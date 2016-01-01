Kevin Panebianco, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Panebianco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kevin Panebianco, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rocky Point, NC.
Kevin Panebianco works at
Locations
Novant Health Family Medicine Rocky Point7910 US Hwy 117 S Unit 120, Rocky Point, NC 28457 Directions (910) 507-2995
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kevin Panebianco, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
- 1841787454
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Panebianco accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Panebianco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Panebianco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Panebianco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Panebianco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Panebianco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.