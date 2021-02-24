Kevin Prendergast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Prendergast, LPCC-S
Overview
Kevin Prendergast, LPCC-S is a Counselor in Blue Ash, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11121 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 977-2141
Ratings & Reviews
Kevin has helped me through some of the most challenging parts of my career. He's incredibly knowledgeable and patient. Definitely the best therapist I've worked with.
About Kevin Prendergast, LPCC-S
- Counseling
- English
- 1538478375
