Kevin Prendergast, LPCC-S

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kevin Prendergast, LPCC-S is a Counselor in Blue Ash, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11121 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 977-2141

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Kevin Prendergast, LPCC-S

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538478375
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kevin Prendergast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Kevin Prendergast. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Prendergast.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Prendergast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Prendergast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

