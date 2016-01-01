See All Nurse Practitioners in Brooklyn, NY
Kevin Riley, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kevin Riley, NP

Kevin Riley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Kevin Riley works at Bms Family Health And Wellness Centers in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kevin Riley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    BMS Family Health Centers
    650 Ashford St, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 505-1800

About Kevin Riley, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
English
NPI Number
  • 1285117598
1285117598
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kevin Riley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kevin Riley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Kevin Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kevin Riley works at Bms Family Health And Wellness Centers in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Kevin Riley’s profile.

Kevin Riley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Riley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

