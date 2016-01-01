Kevin Ryan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Ryan, LMFT
Overview
Kevin Ryan, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in The Dalles, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 119 E 2nd St Ste 216, The Dalles, OR 97058 Directions (541) 296-6114
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Ryan?
About Kevin Ryan, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1033398284
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kevin Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.