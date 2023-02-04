See All Nurse Practitioners in Joplin, MO
Kevin Teel, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kevin Teel, FNP

Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (80)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kevin Teel, FNP

Kevin Teel, FNP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Joplin, MO. They graduated from Missouri State University.

Kevin Teel works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Joplin in Joplin, MO with other offices in Grove, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kevin Teel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Joplin
    2829 S Jackson Ave, Joplin, MO 64804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 624-0440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Grove
    900 E 13th St Ste 101, Grove, OK 74344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 624-0440
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Alopecia Areata
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Alopecia Areata

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kevin Teel?

    Feb 04, 2023
    Very nice, courteous, and professional. Highly recommendable!!
    GARY STILL — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kevin Teel, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kevin Teel, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kevin Teel to family and friends

    Kevin Teel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kevin Teel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kevin Teel, FNP.

    About Kevin Teel, FNP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043515034
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Missouri State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Teel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kevin Teel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    80 patients have reviewed Kevin Teel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Teel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Teel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Teel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kevin Teel, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.