Kevin Teel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Teel, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kevin Teel, FNP
Kevin Teel, FNP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Joplin, MO. They graduated from Missouri State University.
Kevin Teel works at
Kevin Teel's Office Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Joplin2829 S Jackson Ave, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 624-0440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Grove900 E 13th St Ste 101, Grove, OK 74344 Directions (417) 624-0440Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, courteous, and professional. Highly recommendable!!
About Kevin Teel, FNP
- Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043515034
Education & Certifications
- Missouri State University
