Kevin Verde, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kevin Verde, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univesity.

Kevin Verde works at Healthstone Primary Care Partners Johnson in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthstone Primary Care Partners Johnson
    3039 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 900-1497
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Oscar Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kevin Verde, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 7 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801344692
    Education & Certifications

    • Nova Southeastern Univesity
    • Florida International Univerisity
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kevin Verde, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kevin Verde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kevin Verde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kevin Verde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kevin Verde works at Healthstone Primary Care Partners Johnson in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Kevin Verde’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kevin Verde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Verde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Verde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Verde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

