Kevin Verde, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kevin Verde, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univesity.
Kevin Verde works at
Locations
Healthstone Primary Care Partners Johnson3039 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 900-1497Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excelent doctor. Very dedicated and helpful. I feel so secure with him and his opinions. He is friendly and caring.
About Kevin Verde, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801344692
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern Univesity
- Florida International Univerisity
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Verde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Verde accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Verde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Verde works at
Kevin Verde speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Kevin Verde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Verde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Verde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Verde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.