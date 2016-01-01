Kevin White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin White, PA
Overview
Kevin White, PA is a Physician Assistant in Kingsport, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
130 W Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660
Directions
(423) 844-1121
Monday9:30am - 3:30pmTuesday9:30am - 3:30pmWednesday9:30am - 3:30pmThursday9:30am - 3:30pmFriday9:30am - 3:30pmSaturday9:30am - 3:30pmSunday9:30am - 3:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
About Kevin White, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598364903
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.