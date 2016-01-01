See All Physicians Assistants in Bethesda, MD
Kevin Woodward, PA

Kevin Woodward, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kevin Woodward, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bethesda, MD. 

Kevin Woodward works at Johns Hopkins Orthopedics in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Orthopaedic Surgery-Sports Medicine
    6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 2200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 762-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Suburban Hospital
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Avascular Necrosis
Bursitis
Hip Arthritis
Avascular Necrosis
Bursitis
Hip Arthritis

Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia, Beukes Type Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kevin Woodward, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669604104
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

