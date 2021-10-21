Kevin Wright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kevin Wright, PA
Overview
Kevin Wright, PA is a Physician Assistant in Naperville, IL.
Kevin Wright works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Du Page Medical Group Ltd1259 Rickert Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 355-1300
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kevin Wright?
I have seen Kevin twice in two years and I had a great experience both times. He is very warm and friendly and explained his diagnosis thoroughly and patiently, making sure I had all of my questions answered-and I honestly had quite a few! He didn't make me feel rushed and said that is what he is there for. I also like that he doesn't push unnecessary tests or medications. Both times PT was the answer for me, a very reasonable course of action.
About Kevin Wright, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104813849
Frequently Asked Questions
Kevin Wright accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kevin Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kevin Wright works at
7 patients have reviewed Kevin Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kevin Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kevin Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kevin Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.