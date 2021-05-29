Keysha Nabours, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keysha Nabours is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Keysha Nabours, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Keysha Nabours, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Keysha Nabours works at
Locations
Miss Memorial Health Clinic1000 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA 70607 Directions (337) 480-8082Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very awesome person she cares about you and take her time to examine you thoroughly I would recommend Mrs Nabours to anyone. I was very pleased.
About Keysha Nabours, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932450210
Education & Certifications
- McNeese State University - Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)
Frequently Asked Questions
Keysha Nabours has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Keysha Nabours accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keysha Nabours has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Keysha Nabours works at
5 patients have reviewed Keysha Nabours. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keysha Nabours.
