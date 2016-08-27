Khadija Hamisi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Khadija Hamisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Khadija Hamisi, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Khadija Hamisi, NP
Khadija Hamisi, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Palm Springs, CA.
Khadija Hamisi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Khadija Hamisi's Office Locations
-
1
Inland Psychiatric Medical Group1080 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste 206, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Khadija Hamisi?
Khadija is a great provider, she helped me a lot. I strongly recommend her.
About Khadija Hamisi, NP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225360498
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Va
- California State University San Bernardino
Frequently Asked Questions
Khadija Hamisi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Khadija Hamisi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Khadija Hamisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Khadija Hamisi works at
9 patients have reviewed Khadija Hamisi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Khadija Hamisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Khadija Hamisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Khadija Hamisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.