Khairunnissa Jooma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Khairunnissa Jooma, APRN
Overview of Khairunnissa Jooma, APRN
Khairunnissa Jooma, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Khairunnissa Jooma's Office Locations
- 1 2205 Mccallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 697-8385
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Khairunnissa Jooma, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639102791
Frequently Asked Questions
Khairunnissa Jooma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Khairunnissa Jooma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Khairunnissa Jooma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Khairunnissa Jooma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Khairunnissa Jooma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Khairunnissa Jooma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.