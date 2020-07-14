Dr. Khaled Girgis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girgis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khaled Girgis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khaled Girgis, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from University of Cairo Faculty of Medicine | Southern Illinois University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Lenexa12210 W 87TH STREET PKWY, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 438-2581
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
I highly recommend Dr. Girgis. I was worked in the same day I called for an appointment. I was met by a wonderful staff practicing all of the necessary procedures during this COVID-19 time. Dr Girgis spent an unbelievable amount of time with me discussing my concerns and asking many questions and offering possible solutions. With a recommended plan he asked me to follow with him to check my improvement. I don’t remember the last time I was treated so thoroughly and respectfully by a physician. I can’t recommend him highly enough.
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Arabic
- 1104813419
- University of Kansas School of Medicine | University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center/Harmon Center for Therapeutic Oncology Research
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Cairo University Hospitals
- University of Cairo Faculty of Medicine | Southern Illinois University
- Allergy & Immunology
