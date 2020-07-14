See All Allergists & Immunologists in Lenexa, KS
Dr. Khaled Girgis, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.6 (56)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khaled Girgis, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They graduated from University of Cairo Faculty of Medicine | Southern Illinois University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Girgis works at College Park Family Care Center - Lenexa in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    12210 W 87TH STREET PKWY, Lenexa, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 438-2581

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    How was your appointment with Dr. Girgis?

    Jul 14, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Girgis. I was worked in the same day I called for an appointment. I was met by a wonderful staff practicing all of the necessary procedures during this COVID-19 time. Dr Girgis spent an unbelievable amount of time with me discussing my concerns and asking many questions and offering possible solutions. With a recommended plan he asked me to follow with him to check my improvement. I don’t remember the last time I was treated so thoroughly and respectfully by a physician. I can’t recommend him highly enough.
    C. Jane Blocher — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Khaled Girgis, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    English, Arabic
    1104813419
    Education & Certifications

    University of Kansas School of Medicine | University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center/Harmon Center for Therapeutic Oncology Research
    University of Kansas Medical Center
    Cairo University Hospitals
    University of Cairo Faculty of Medicine | Southern Illinois University
    Allergy & Immunology
