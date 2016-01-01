Khatera Jahan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Khatera Jahan, FNP-C
Overview of Khatera Jahan, FNP-C
Khatera Jahan, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Aurora, CO.

Khatera Jahan's Office Locations
- 1 14221 E 4th Ave Ste 2-330, Aurora, CO 80011 Directions (720) 507-4779
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Khatera Jahan, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952946063
