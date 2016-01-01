Kia Alton, SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kia Alton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kia Alton, SLP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kia Alton, SLP
Kia Alton, SLP is a Physical Therapist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Kia Alton works at
Kia Alton's Office Locations
Essentia Health St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes)1112 Lincoln Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Directions
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy 34 Clinic1103 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kia Alton, SLP
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kia Alton using Healthline FindCare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kia Alton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kia Alton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.