Kian Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kian Morris, PA-C
Overview
Kian Morris, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Savannah, GA.
Kian Morris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Optim Orthopedics210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 644-5300Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kian Morris?
I have never had a medical professional more down to earth, real, and willing to explain what the issues are in depth. He is delightfully unconventional. Without a doubt, I highly recommend Kian.
About Kian Morris, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942621438
Frequently Asked Questions
Kian Morris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kian Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kian Morris works at
32 patients have reviewed Kian Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kian Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kian Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kian Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.