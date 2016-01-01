See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Overview of Kiera Moore, FNP-C

Kiera Moore, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. They graduated from Simmons College- Masters of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner).

Kiera Moore works at OnDemand Healthcare in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kiera Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OnDemand Healthcare
    2200 Post Oak Blvd Ste 1000, Houston, TX 77056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 990-0549
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Menopause
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Exams
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Well Baby Care
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Kiera Moore, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740717651
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Simmons College- Masters of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

