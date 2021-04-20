Dr. Arredondo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim Arredondo, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kim Arredondo, PHD is a Psychologist in Bryan, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3608 E 29th St Ste 205, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 574-8801
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Arredondo was appointed to help my family during a very divisive divorce. It's obvious from reading some of the other reviews that unhappy, bitter people haven't been happy with results from their own trials and are projecting their bitterness onto Dr. Arredondo. In my experience, she was exceptionally professional, unbiased, and demonstrated a true desire to understand all of the facts of the case. She is committed to truth and to the well-being of her clients (especially children). If you're not comfortable with truth, you probably won't be happy here. But don't let the negative responses fool you -- she's a qualified therapist who provides quality services.
About Dr. Kim Arredondo, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1831295864
Dr. Arredondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Arredondo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arredondo.
