Dr. Kim Arrington, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.2 (5)
Overview

Dr. Kim Arrington, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Middletown, NY. 

Dr. Arrington works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 (845) 333-2260
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Counseling Services at Garnet Health Medical Center
    75 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 (845) 333-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus

Oct 25, 2020
Dr. Arrington has helped me tremendously with my anxiety. I was with her for almost 2 years and I would highly recommend her! She’s a great listener and came up with strategies and was available in different ways ( Ex: FaceTime) when I was able to come in person. I reached a point where I was able to control my anxiety and was able to deal with it on my own.
Kylene — Oct 25, 2020
About Dr. Kim Arrington, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932398724
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kim Arrington, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Arrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arrington works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Arrington’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrington.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

