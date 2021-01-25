See All Counselors in Mobile, AL
Kim Dyson, LPC

Kim Dyson, LPC is a Counselor in Mobile, AL. 

Kim Dyson works at Bayview Professional Associates in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Children's Outpatient Services - Mobile
    501 Bishop Ln N, Mobile, AL 36608
    Bayview Associates
    1015 Montlimar Dr, Mobile, AL 36609
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Jan 25, 2021
    I enjoy my emdr session with Kim Dyson. Through the process I have learned to let go of some my pain and past hurts and learned to live a happier life. If you are ready to let go and Love ?? ?? Emdr therapy is worth it. Life is too short to hold on to the pain.
    MJB — Jan 25, 2021
    Counseling
    English
    1811062953
    Charter Hospital Of Mobile
    UNIVERSITY OF MOBILE
    Kim Dyson, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Kim Dyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Kim Dyson works at Bayview Professional Associates in Mobile, AL.

    17 patients have reviewed Kim Dyson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Dyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Dyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

