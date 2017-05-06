Kim Elkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Elkin, LMHC
Overview
Kim Elkin, LMHC is a Counselor in Coral Springs, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1890 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 227-2700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kim Elkin?
I have been seeing Kim for a couple months now. She is patient, thoughtful and gives me some good insight into matters in my life. My issues will take quite a long while to sort through and I feel that I have a therapist I can rely on and trust to guide me through this foreign terrain.
About Kim Elkin, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1487769535
Frequently Asked Questions
Kim Elkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kim Elkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Elkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Elkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Elkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.