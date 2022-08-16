See All Psychologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Kim Feinstein, PSY

Psychology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kim Feinstein, PSY is a Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Kim Feinstein works at Healthy Futures in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Futures
    9449 N 90th St Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 227-5467
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Aug 16, 2022
    Dr. Kim has given me a real opportunity to embark on the first transformative experience in my life. The tools, education, and guidance has been absolutely incredible and has surpassed all my expectations. The level of professionalism and the clear structure and boundaries being taught are true real life lessons to be applied in all aspects of my life. The treatment is very unique to my own personal needs and it is looked at from all angles. The amount of gratitude I have for the opportunity to work with Dr. Kim is absolutely immense. I am so grateful for the wisdom and insight Dr. Blair is able to provide me and I am able to learn how to look at myself and the world in a completely new way.
    — Aug 16, 2022
    Aug 16, 2022
    About Kim Feinstein, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699054759
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

