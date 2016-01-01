Dr. Kim Johnson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Johnson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kim Johnson, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Icare Home Health Services LLC1930 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 491-5501
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kim Johnson, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1881700961
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
