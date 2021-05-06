Kim Kalas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Kalas, EDD
Overview
Kim Kalas, EDD is a Psychologist in Flagstaff, AZ.
Locations
- 1 1521 N Beaver St Ste 6, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-6414
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Incredibly helpful and caring. Kim has helped me through some rough times and been a reliable and positive presence.
About Kim Kalas, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1437144623
Frequently Asked Questions
