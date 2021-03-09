See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Coraopolis, PA
Dr. Kim Koza, OD

Optometry
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Kim Koza, OD

Dr. Kim Koza, OD is an Optometrist in Coraopolis, PA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    963 Beaver Grade Rd, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 262-2010
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UPMC

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2021
    My husband and I chose Dr Koza when we moved into the area last year, after a good deal of online research. We have both had 2+ appointments with him and are more than pleased with our decision. He is thoroughly professional and knowledgable, the appointments are on time and never rushed, and his office staff is first rate as well. His appointment costs are very reasonable, as are prices for both contact lenses and eyeglasses. The office itself is also very clean and organized (especially in the display section with frames), and I see them cleaning well after each phase of my appointment. A special thanks to the staffer who spent a long time helping me to choose a pair of frames, her knowledge and suggestions were very appreciated from the fairly indecisive patient!
    Victoria K — Mar 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Kim Koza, OD
    About Dr. Kim Koza, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073612974
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Koza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Koza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

