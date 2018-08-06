See All Clinical Psychologists in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Kim Lehnert, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.9 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kim Lehnert, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. 

Dr. Lehnert works at Suffolk DBT Psychological Services in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Suffolk DBT Psychological Services
    5225 Nesconset Hwy Ste 7, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 473-4284

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Activation Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 06, 2018
    Dr. Kim Lehnert has radically altered my life. Though I have only been attending regular sessions with her since January of 2018, the level of compassion, dedication, and clarity with which she operates has drastically reshaped my perception of therapy and of life. Her focus on skills-based DBT therapy has not only aided me in dealing with complex emotions and begin to weed out negative coping skills, but has also helped me feel a sense of community and connection to those struggling similarly.
    Brianna — Aug 06, 2018
    About Dr. Kim Lehnert, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770668469
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Dr. Kim Lehnert, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehnert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lehnert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lehnert works at Suffolk DBT Psychological Services in Port Jefferson Station, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lehnert’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehnert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehnert.

