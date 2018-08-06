Dr. Kim Lehnert, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehnert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Lehnert, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kim Lehnert, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Port Jefferson Station, NY.
Dr. Lehnert works at
Locations
Suffolk DBT Psychological Services5225 Nesconset Hwy Ste 7, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 473-4284
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim Lehnert has radically altered my life. Though I have only been attending regular sessions with her since January of 2018, the level of compassion, dedication, and clarity with which she operates has drastically reshaped my perception of therapy and of life. Her focus on skills-based DBT therapy has not only aided me in dealing with complex emotions and begin to weed out negative coping skills, but has also helped me feel a sense of community and connection to those struggling similarly.
About Dr. Kim Lehnert, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Lehnert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehnert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehnert.
