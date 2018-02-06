Kim Locher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kim Locher, NP
Overview of Kim Locher, NP
Kim Locher, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Kim Locher works at
Kim Locher's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Associates PA5151 E Broadway Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 290-7000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kim is a person that makes you feel more at ease about seeing someone about a severe lung disaorder. She is willing to listen and spend as much time needed to prescribe the most effective treatment. I feel more comfortable with her then anyone I have seen in the past, she treats you like a person rather than a number. I feel she really cares about helping.
About Kim Locher, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104843952
Frequently Asked Questions
Kim Locher accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Locher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kim Locher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kim Locher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.