Dr. Kim Miller, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kim Miller, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Miller works at Stephen J. Miller MD PA in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen J. Miller MD PA
    6280 Sunset Dr Ste 505, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 801-3827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Brain Injury
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Cognitive Rehabilitation
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy
Group Psychotherapy
Memory Disorders
Neuropsychological Testing
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Psychological Disorders
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Medicare
    • Self Pay

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 17, 2021
    Dr. Miller is an excellent psychologist and I highly recommend her. She is empathetic, kind and has great listening skills. She asks the right questions which helps me to gain a better perspective. I always feel better after our sessions.
    Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Kim Miller, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225383953
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Dr. Kim Miller, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Stephen J. Miller MD PA in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

