Kim Phillips accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kim Phillips, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kim Phillips, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Kim Phillips works at
Locations
Leonard J. Pung Ph.d. A Psych. Corp.42525 Rancho Mirage Ln, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 861-6448
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Over the years, I have seen 6-7 counselors as I struggled with my marriage and other relationships after my divorce. All but Kim and one other psychologist were just listeners. The others didn't provide any healthy direction, but Kim and the one other did. Kim is the kind of psychologist that I would have thought all would be, but not so. She was way above the average ordinary psychologist!
About Kim Phillips, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1255443982
Kim Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Kim Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kim Phillips.
