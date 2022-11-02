Dr. Praderas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim Praderas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kim Praderas, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Praderas works at
Locations
Kim Praderas Pllc3301 Northland Dr Ste 320, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 458-2606
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Praderas weekly for over a year. He helped me process childhood trauma and change my identity as a victim and develop my agency. I am now in control of my life, my choices, myself, my boundaries, and my goals. I can reflect on sad things in the past and accept that they happened, I can't change it, and I am still okay and even thriving. His therapy style is really different from the others I have been to, and it worked amazingly for me. I have exceeded all of my goals, and 15 years after my time with Dr. Praderas, am strong and happy and able to weather all of life's storms with fortitude I never thought possible.
About Dr. Kim Praderas, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215044581
Frequently Asked Questions
