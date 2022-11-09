Dr. Kim Van Der Veer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Der Veer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kim Van Der Veer, DC
Dr. Kim Van Der Veer, DC is a Chiropractor in Latham, NY.
Van Der Veer Chiropractic Care1134 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 783-1908
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
Kim is in the class of the best chiropractors. He is superb in his skills, caring, and effort. He takes the time to give the best care. He goes above and beyond!! He's a master at what he does. Doesn't get any better for structural work.
Dr. Van Der Veer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Der Veer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Der Veer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Der Veer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Der Veer.
