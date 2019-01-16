Kimanne Foraker-Koons accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimanne Foraker-Koons, MA
Overview
Kimanne Foraker-Koons, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Homewood, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18161 Morris Ave Ste 208, Homewood, IL 60430 Directions (708) 798-5433
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Kimanne has been wonderful with my daughter. She has an interpersonal style that builds trust, even with wary teens. She is compassionate, experienced and speaksvin a forthright manner-- no therapist jargon. The only issue we've had at all is that her availability is somewhat limited and it can be challenging to schedule appointments at times.
About Kimanne Foraker-Koons, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1891928792
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Kimanne Foraker-Koons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimanne Foraker-Koons.
