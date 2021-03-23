Kimberlee Dutton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberlee Dutton, RNC
Offers telehealth
Kimberlee Dutton, RNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
- 1 3715 Las Estancias Ct Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87121 Directions (505) 727-4200
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Kim is absolutely amazing. She listens and is so relatable. I literally cried when I heard she wasn't at Lovelace anymore and am struggling to find a pcp that gives me the kindness and she did. I felt heard. When I was in her office I felt like I was her only priority!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992295299
