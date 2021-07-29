Kymberlee Montgomery, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kymberlee Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kymberlee Montgomery, CRNP is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Obstetrics & Gynecology700 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Kymberlee is one of the best in her field. ? I love this woman. She takes time with her patients. I searched for Kymberlee for 9 months. Worth it.!!!!!!!!
- Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1033264007
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Kymberlee Montgomery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kymberlee Montgomery accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kymberlee Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kymberlee Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kymberlee Montgomery.
