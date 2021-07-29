See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Kymberlee Montgomery, CRNP

Gynecology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview of Kymberlee Montgomery, CRNP

Kymberlee Montgomery, CRNP is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Kymberlee Montgomery works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kymberlee Montgomery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Obstetrics & Gynecology
    700 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kymberlee Montgomery, CRNP

    • Gynecology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1033264007
    Education & Certifications

    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kymberlee Montgomery, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kymberlee Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kymberlee Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kymberlee Montgomery works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Kymberlee Montgomery’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kymberlee Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kymberlee Montgomery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kymberlee Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kymberlee Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

