Kimberlee Walsh, MPAS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kimberlee Walsh, MPAS
Kimberlee Walsh, MPAS is an Urology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA.
Kimberlee Walsh's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1667 Dominican Way Ste 234, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kimberlee Walsh, MPAS
- Urology
- English
- Female
- 1831412659
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberlee Walsh accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
