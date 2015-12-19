Shea Young, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shea Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shea Young, PA
Shea Young, PA is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Waco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology (Physician Assistant), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Masters Of Physician Studies.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Waco300 Richland West Cir Ste 2C, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 340-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- 17 years of experience
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center, Masters Of Physician Studies
Shea Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
4 patients have reviewed Shea Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shea Young.
