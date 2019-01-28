See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Super Profile

Kimberly Allen, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kimberly Allen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    608 NW 9th St Ste 6200, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 272-7677
  2. 2
    Deer Creek Family Healthcare and Wellness Clinic
    19409 N Portland Ave, Edmond, OK 73012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 272-4978

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Allergies
Arthritis
Acne
Allergies
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kimberly Allen, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932340478
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Allen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Allen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kimberly Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Kimberly Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

