Kimberly Atwood, LPC

Counseling
Kimberly Atwood, LPC is a Counselor in Princeton, NJ. 

Kimberly Atwood works at Kimberly Atwood Counseling in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Kimberly Atwood Counseling
    166 Bunn Dr, Princeton, NJ 08540 (215) 767-1224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
Apr 05, 2018
I refer clients to Kim because she uses her warmth, talent at connection and compassion to create an environment that facilitates healing. She offers individuals and couples a place to deepen their understanding of what challenges they are facing. She gives her clients practical tools, and solutions to make the changes they want to make. One of the strongest therapists in the Greater Princeton Area.
About Kimberly Atwood, LPC

  Counseling
  English
  1679607642
Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Atwood, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Kimberly Atwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Kimberly Atwood works at Kimberly Atwood Counseling in Princeton, NJ.

5 patients have reviewed Kimberly Atwood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Atwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Atwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.