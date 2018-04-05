Kimberly Atwood, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Atwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Atwood, LPC
Overview
Kimberly Atwood, LPC is a Counselor in Princeton, NJ.
Kimberly Atwood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kimberly Atwood Counseling166 Bunn Dr, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (215) 767-1224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Atwood?
I refer clients to Kim because she uses her warmth, talent at connection and compassion to create an environment that facilitates healing. She offers individuals and couples a place to deepen their understanding of what challenges they are facing. She gives her clients practical tools, and solutions to make the changes they want to make. One of the strongest therapists in the Greater Princeton Area.
About Kimberly Atwood, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1679607642
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Atwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Atwood works at
5 patients have reviewed Kimberly Atwood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Atwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Atwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Atwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.