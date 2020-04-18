See All Nurse Practitioners in Salt Lake City, UT
Kimberly Bachman

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kimberly Bachman

Kimberly Bachman is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Kimberly Bachman works at Marathon Health LLC in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Bachman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marathon Health LLC
    3838 W Parkway Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 401-0414

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 18, 2020
I went in to see my normal PA Jessica Wozab at Roy Ogden Clinic. I have to go every 3 months for RX. It’s during the Coronavirus pandemic. They ask at the door about my health. I said I believe I have a sinus infection. I had a fever 2 weeks prior. So, I had to wait in the car and couldn’t see Jessica. They had me see Kimberley TaggartNP. She was thorough and caught another problem. Even called the next day a Saturday to check on me and give RX info. She was amazing. I would like to see her always but she’s moving I understand. Loved her...
Judy Lewis — Apr 18, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kimberly Bachman
About Kimberly Bachman

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891288924
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Bachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kimberly Bachman works at Marathon Health LLC in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Kimberly Bachman’s profile.

Kimberly Bachman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Bachman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Bachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Bachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

