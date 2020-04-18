Kimberly Bachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Bachman
Overview of Kimberly Bachman
Kimberly Bachman is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT.
Kimberly Bachman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kimberly Bachman's Office Locations
-
1
Marathon Health LLC3838 W Parkway Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84120 Directions (385) 401-0414
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Bachman?
I went in to see my normal PA Jessica Wozab at Roy Ogden Clinic. I have to go every 3 months for RX. It’s during the Coronavirus pandemic. They ask at the door about my health. I said I believe I have a sinus infection. I had a fever 2 weeks prior. So, I had to wait in the car and couldn’t see Jessica. They had me see Kimberley TaggartNP. She was thorough and caught another problem. Even called the next day a Saturday to check on me and give RX info. She was amazing. I would like to see her always but she’s moving I understand. Loved her...
About Kimberly Bachman
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891288924
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Bachman works at
Kimberly Bachman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Bachman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Bachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Bachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.