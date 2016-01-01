See All Psychologists in Storrs, CT
Dr. Kimberly Barton, PHD

Psychology
Overview

Dr. Kimberly Barton, PHD is a Psychologist in Storrs, CT. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hosp/Inst Of Living

Dr. Barton works at Kimberly A. Barton, Ph.D., LLC in Storrs, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kimberly A. Barton, Ph.D., LLC
    1066 Storrs Rd, Storrs, CT 06268 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 231-2226

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kimberly Barton, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922251859
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hosp/Inst Of Living
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital/Institute Of Living
