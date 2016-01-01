See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Citrus Heights, CA
Kimberly Beatty, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kimberly Beatty, FNP-C

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Kimberly Beatty, FNP-C

Kimberly Beatty, FNP-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. 

Kimberly Beatty works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kimberly Beatty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Beatty?

    Photo: Kimberly Beatty, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Beatty, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Beatty to family and friends

    Kimberly Beatty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Beatty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Beatty, FNP-C.

    About Kimberly Beatty, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1164895553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Beatty works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. View the full address on Kimberly Beatty’s profile.

    Kimberly Beatty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Beatty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Beatty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Beatty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.