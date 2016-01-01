See All Clinical Nurse Specialists in Hot Springs, AR
Kimberly Bodemann, APRN

Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
5.0 (1)
Kimberly Bodemann, APRN is a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. 

Kimberly Bodemann works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - South Campus in Hot Springs, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs - South Campus
    1662 Higdon Ferry Rd Ste 200, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Kimberly Bodemann, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Clinical Nurse Specialist)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1720044142
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Bodemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kimberly Bodemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kimberly Bodemann works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - South Campus in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Kimberly Bodemann’s profile.

Kimberly Bodemann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Bodemann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Bodemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Bodemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

