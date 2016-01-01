Dr. Kimberly Booker, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Booker, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Booker, PHD is a Psychologist in Arlington, TX.
Locations
Assessment and Intervention Services1101 N Little School Rd # B, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 533-0823
Center for Psychological Services1208 Fall Creek Hwy Ste E, Granbury, TX 76049 Directions (817) 533-0825
- 3 1101b N Little School Rd, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 533-0823
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kimberly Booker, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1568542587
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
Dr. Booker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booker.
