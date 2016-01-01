See All Psychotherapists in Chicago, IL
Kimberly Bordner, LCPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kimberly Bordner, LCPC

Psychotherapy
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kimberly Bordner, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in Chicago, IL. 

Kimberly Bordner works at Grow Therapy in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    605 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Child and Adolescent Development
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Child and Adolescent Development

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kimberly Bordner?

    Photo: Kimberly Bordner, LCPC
    How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Bordner, LCPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Bordner to family and friends

    Kimberly Bordner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kimberly Bordner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Bordner, LCPC.

    About Kimberly Bordner, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124692132
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kimberly Bordner, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Bordner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kimberly Bordner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kimberly Bordner works at Grow Therapy in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Kimberly Bordner’s profile.

    Kimberly Bordner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Bordner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Bordner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Bordner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kimberly Bordner, LCPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.