Kimberly Boroczi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Boroczi, LMFT
Overview
Kimberly Boroczi, LMFT is a Counselor in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Kimberly Boroczi works at Wellmind
Locations
Wellmind1411 Marsh St Ste 108, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 235-5039
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Kim for over 14 years. She has really helped me better manage my depression, anxiety and helped me through some difficult life events. She has taken the time to meet with me and my mother as well as me and my husband on several occasions over the years. She has helped me to grow, be more independent and given me tools to help me better cope. She is a great listener and has helped me to look at my situation and issues with different lights.
About Kimberly Boroczi, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1174619035
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Boroczi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Kimberly Boroczi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Boroczi.
